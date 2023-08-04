Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 6094320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$290.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2481654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

