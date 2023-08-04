Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.28.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $169.65 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.