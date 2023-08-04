Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

Atlassian stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock worth $57,097,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

