Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM
Atlassian Trading Down 0.0 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $1,178,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock worth $57,097,202 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.