AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

