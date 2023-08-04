AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AudioEye Price Performance
Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.89.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
