Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Financial Analysis

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 66.85 -$1.72 billion ($1.61) -1.91 GoDaddy $4.09 billion 2.86 $352.20 million $2.09 36.23

Volatility and Risk

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67 GoDaddy 0 3 7 1 2.82

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $92.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -38.10% -34.13% GoDaddy 8.03% -95.00% 4.76%

Summary

GoDaddy beats Aurora Innovation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, and managed hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

