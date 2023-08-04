Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.14 ($7.88).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 555 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.31) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.12) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 681 ($8.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 623.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.98. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,528.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

