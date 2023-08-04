Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000,000 after buying an additional 244,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

