Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

