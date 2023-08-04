Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 4.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.06 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

