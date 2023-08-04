Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $186.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

