B. Riley Comments on ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRFree Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

