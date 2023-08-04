B. Riley Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.