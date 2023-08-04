B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.