B. Riley Weighs in on Matthews International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

