B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.19%. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

