Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

