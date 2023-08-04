Bank of America Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $165.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.22.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

