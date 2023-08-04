Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $141.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $136.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

ABNB opened at $140.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

