Barclays PLC Sells 216,081 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $43,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Ameren Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.92 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

