Barclays PLC Sells 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of NVR worth $40,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,248.02 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,096.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,665.72.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,666 shares of company stock valued at $57,599,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

