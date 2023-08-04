Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,740.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,907.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,839.91 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,017.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,736.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,611.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 53.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 863.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

