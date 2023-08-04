Bel Fuse Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.4 %

BELFB stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

