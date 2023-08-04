Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

