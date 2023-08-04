Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $57.80 on Friday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Black Hills by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

