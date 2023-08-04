BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.