Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Trading 4.7% Higher

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 24,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 64,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

