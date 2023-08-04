Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $26,555,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.78 on Friday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

