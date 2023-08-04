BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. BP has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.08.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BP by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in BP by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

