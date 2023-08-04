Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $13.50

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alight Stock Performance
ALIT stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Alight has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
