Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $126.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

