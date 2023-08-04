Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target at $262.50

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

