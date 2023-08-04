Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $44.56

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,978,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock worth $118,489,148. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

