Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

