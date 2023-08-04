Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

