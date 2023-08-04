Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$40.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$25.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.56. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.82.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.2705796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

