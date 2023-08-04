Brokerages Set NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target at $17.50

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NEWT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.