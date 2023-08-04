Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Target Price at C$12.88

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$800.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.38.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.9078947 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

