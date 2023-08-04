Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $8.77

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

