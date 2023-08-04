Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $34.57

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of VCTR opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

