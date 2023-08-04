Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $30.25

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

