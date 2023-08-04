Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $80.13

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after buying an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,700,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter.

WOLF opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

