Brokers Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Sunday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.
ALA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.
AltaGas Price Performance
ALA stock opened at C$25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.76.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
