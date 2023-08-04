Brokers Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.