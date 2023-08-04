Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.