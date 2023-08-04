Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.75- EPS.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $114.41 on Friday. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.