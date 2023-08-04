C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

C5 Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. C5 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.