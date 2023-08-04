California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of California BanCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for California BanCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

CALB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CALB stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

