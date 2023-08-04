Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 2.3 %

CANF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

