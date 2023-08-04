Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 944 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

